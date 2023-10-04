CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading 3.2% Higher

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.50. 1,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 185,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.82.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 972.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 540,146 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $6,182,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.