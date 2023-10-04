Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.27 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $43.88 or 0.00158842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $346.85 million and approximately $33.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,904,599 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,904,467.74050533 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.95373449 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $39,681,535.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

