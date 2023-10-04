Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE LODE opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

