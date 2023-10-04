Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

