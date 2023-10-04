Conning Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SPG opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $112.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

