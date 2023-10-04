Conning Inc. Sells 380 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

GIS opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.23 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

