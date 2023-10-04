Conning Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

CTVA stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

