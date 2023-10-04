Conning Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after acquiring an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.