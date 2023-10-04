Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.9 %

ED stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

