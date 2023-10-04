CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 7.3 %

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

