Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Gap Down to $32.21

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $31.28. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 1,007 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTMX

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 149.56% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,833,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.