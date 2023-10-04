Creative Planning Acquires 69,695 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $40,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

