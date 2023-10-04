Creative Planning Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

