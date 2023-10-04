Creative Planning Has $36.59 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

