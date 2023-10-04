Creative Planning Has $38.20 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.16 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

