Creative Planning Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in McKesson were worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after buying an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $438.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.62. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $446.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,112,721. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

