Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.