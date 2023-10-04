Creative Planning Sells 1,918 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $499.60 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $532.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

