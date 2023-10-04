Creative Planning Sells 39,750 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 891,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.