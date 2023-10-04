Creative Planning Sells 47,898 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,852,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,898 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $43,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

