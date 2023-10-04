Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.57. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 63,325 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,546 shares of company stock worth $56,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 30.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Crescent Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.