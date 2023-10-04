Critical Contrast: Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Neste Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valero Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neste Oyj and Valero Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A Valero Energy 6.96% 42.31% 18.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $1.07 32.15 Valero Energy $176.38 billion 0.27 $11.53 billion $29.03 4.60

This table compares Neste Oyj and Valero Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Neste Oyj. Valero Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neste Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Neste Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Neste Oyj pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valero Energy pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valero Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valero Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neste Oyj and Valero Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neste Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Valero Energy 1 2 11 1 2.80

Valero Energy has a consensus price target of $156.07, suggesting a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Valero Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valero Energy is more favorable than Neste Oyj.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Neste Oyj on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel fuel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, industry, transport companies, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils. It sells its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brands. The company also produces and sells ethanol, dry distiller grains, syrup, and inedible corn oil primarily to animal feed customers. In addition, it owns and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, tanks, marine docks, truck rack bays, and other logistics assets; and owns and operates a plant that processes animal fats, used cooking oils, and inedible distillers corn oils. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

