CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 406,459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3,046.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 44,171 shares during the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 11,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $773.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 117.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

