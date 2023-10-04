CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. 865,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $181.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.73.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

