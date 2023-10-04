Csenge Advisory Group Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.