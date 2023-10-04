CyberDragon Gold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,833.97 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $22,833.97 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

