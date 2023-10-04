Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 175 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 17,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $782.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.20 and a 200-day moving average of $226.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

