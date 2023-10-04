CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDTC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73. CytoMed Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on CytoMed Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

