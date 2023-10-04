DA Davidson Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 24.04%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of AX stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,312 shares of company stock worth $5,904,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Axos Financial by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

