dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

Shares of dentalcorp stock remained flat at $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. dentalcorp has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.84.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.