dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
