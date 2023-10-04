Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 11,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. 3,016,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

