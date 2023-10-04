Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,488 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,751,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,420,000 after buying an additional 2,484,368 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,688,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,897,000 after buying an additional 634,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,764,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,583,000 after buying an additional 1,122,507 shares during the period.

DFIC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,342 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

