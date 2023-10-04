Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 5.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 310,405 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

