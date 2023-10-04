Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,855,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,214,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

