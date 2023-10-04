Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.96. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 4,400,393 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.