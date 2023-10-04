Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.96. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 4,400,393 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at $3,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth about $475,000.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.