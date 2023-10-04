Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Holdings Decreased by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.12% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $11,603,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $10,496,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

QQQE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,709. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.