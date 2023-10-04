DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $18.81

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $19.20. DLocal shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 22,467 shares.

DLO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

