DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 276,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 488,275 shares.The stock last traded at $9.38 and had previously closed at $9.52.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.