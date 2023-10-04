Dora Factory (new) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165.08 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $165.08 million and approximately $176,627.44 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,583,587,250 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

