Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Up 3.2%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.65. 164,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 626,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.98.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,398. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

