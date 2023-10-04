DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from DX (Group)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DX (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DX opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,433.33 and a beta of 1.20. DX has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.30 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.86.
About DX (Group)
