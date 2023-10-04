DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from DX (Group)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DX (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DX opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,433.33 and a beta of 1.20. DX has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.30 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.86.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

