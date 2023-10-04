DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,563,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,524,000 after buying an additional 176,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.