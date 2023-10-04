Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

