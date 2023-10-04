Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties
Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE DEA opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.43.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.57%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.