Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ETN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.01. 50,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,345. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average is $193.89. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

