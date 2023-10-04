Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. American National Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.14.

Eaton stock opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average is $193.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

