Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

