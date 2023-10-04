Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $16.99.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
