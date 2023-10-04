Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EFT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

