Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

ETJ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 59,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,008. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 445,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.