Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
ETJ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 59,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,008. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.