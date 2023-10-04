Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,926. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

