Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 54,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,063. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $127,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

